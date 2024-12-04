Jaiden Taylor On Board With Bulldogs for 2026

Just hours after his brother made a final decision, Noxubee County (Miss.) 2026 athlete Jaiden Taylor made the decision to join him.

On Wednesday morning, four-star quarterback Kamario Taylor spurned late offers, including from Georgia, to stay in-state and signed his paperwork with Mississippi State. By early afternoon, Jaiden Taylor made the decision to follow, giving his commitment as well.

Jaiden's only other scholarship offer was from Jackson State.

The offer from the Bulldogs came on Nov. 15, as they were in a fight to keep the elder Taylor on board. Both players were recruited by assistant coach Chad Bumphis.

Check back with BulldogBlitz for more on Jaiden Taylor's addition.