Jaden Walley, Jo'quavious Marks, and Austin Williams talk on Day 4 of Camp

Mississippi State WR Jaden Walley, RB Jo'quavious Marks, and WR Austin Williams addressed the media on Monday.

To Jaden Walley:

Question: Why did you cut your hair? Walley: I just got bored with life - *laughs* - something new.

Question: What's your focus coming into training camp? Walley: I just want to be more consistent. Catch more balls. Be a better team player.

Question: What are your thoughts on the new guys in the wide receiver room? Walley: Fast guys. Got a will to learn. I think they'll help us out a lot.

Question: What strides have you seen from Will Rogers? Walley: Better chemistry with the team. A lot more receivers are ripping. He's learned everybody better now.

Question: Do you consider yourself a leader among the wide receiver group? Walley: Yes, sir. For sure. I try to lead by example as much as I can. I feel like a lot of guys follow behind me and try to do some stuff that I do as far as being a good team player.

Question: What's the competition like between the receivers and secondary? Walley: It is always even all the time.

Question: Do you see progress in that group from last year? Walley: Just a lot of guys returning. Just a lot of guys have been doing it for a while, and hopefully, they'll be able to do it again this year.

Question: What do Justin Robinson and Jordan Mosley bring to the table? Walley: J-Rob, big body. J-Mo, he can move very good and catch the ball. They can both catch the ball good.

Question: Do you think the secondary will be deeper this year? Walley: Yes, sir. I feel like Decamerion Richardson, Marcus Banks, and DeCarlos Nicholson, all the guys we got in, I feel like they'll help us out a lot.

Question: Who gives you the most trouble on that side? Walley: I hate to say it, but Decam (Decamerion Richardson) for sure.

Question: What's different about Decamerion Richardson this year? Walley: I guess he's just getting more reps and is becoming a better player.

Question: How much do you think Richardson learned playing behind Martin Emerson and Emmanuel Forbes? Walley: I feel like it elevated him a lot just watching two elite guys play, and then coming in behind them, I feel like that wouldn't be too hard.

Question: What does the competition with other experienced receivers bring out in you? Walley: It's just in-room competitions trying to make each other better.

Question: How far have you come since the 2020 season? Walley: We're just a better collective team. As far as me, I feel like I'm a better team player.

Question: Have you taken steps since 2020 in terms of consistency? Walley: 100%. It's just getting better every year.

Question: How's the connection been with Coach Drew Hollingshead? Walley: I love Coach Drew. I love him to death.



To Austin Williams

Question: What’s it feel like going into your final year? Williams: It’s exciting. It’s an opportunity. It’s one of those things I’ve learned as you get older, you can’t get bored with the process. I come out here every day and find a way to compete and make the guys around you better. We’re off to a really good start.

Question: What’s your message to the younger guys? Williams: You just worry about it day-by-day. You don’t worry this day. It’s adding up. What are we going to do tomorrow? You handle practice, get a shower, handle the meetings, and go step-by-step. Don’t look ahead, and at the end of it, you’ll be alright.

Question: What’s the competition like between the receivers and the secondary? Williams: It’s great. We’ve had some new guys come in, and some other guys are stepping up. We’re battling. Every day it’s been back and forth. Everybody is chirping in a competitive manner. You love that out there. High energy. I think both sides are making each other better.

Question: What’s Coach Drew Hollingshead been like? Williams: It’s been great. He has a lot of experience, especially coming from coaching quarterbacks. Just gives us a little bit of a new perspective on the whole scheme and timing, where we need to be. I really enjoyed it. He’s brought a lot of energy to our rooms with corrections. Overall, it’s been great.

Question: What’s Jaden Walley been like this fall? Williams: He’s grown a ton. He’s really matured into a leader. He works really hard. I love that about him. He’s always trying to learn and soak up things, trying to be a guy who leads. He’s a great football player, talented as he can be. When he gets the ball in his hands, he’s unbelievable. And he’s a great guy off the field too. All those things add up and that’s why he’s been a great football player.

Question: What does Jaden do to lead by example? Williams: Drill by drill. He’s busting his tail, working hard. Doing the little things, getting treatment and recovery, never being late. He’s on time for everything. Good attitude. He’s not like a locker room lawyer. He’s always just doing good.

Question: How has that leadership helped you playing on the field? Williams: I think we’ve improved ourselves. And we’ve tried to improve everyone around us. We’ve got new faces, but we try to get everyone on the same page. Helping to get everyone to buy into the culture we’ve got going here.

Question: What do you think about the new guys on the outside? Williams: We have so much depth out there now. We’ve got six or seven guys who can play ball at any time. Big, athletic cats who can go up there and get. It’s really exciting.

