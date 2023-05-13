"It feels great having that offer knowing that is a good school I can attend," said Mack. "It also felt really good to get my first SEC offer."

Jabari Mack was in Dallas last weekend showing off his skills. He is a 2026 freshman from Destrehan (La.) that a lot of schools are after. Mack has the build of a running back but plays wide receiver. We were able to catch up with him before he showcased his talent.

Mack looked very polished when he was running his routes. He also caught the ball very well.

"I just came out here to ball today. All I know is to do me."

Mack has been picking up several offers lately. He is one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2026 class.

"I'm really thankful for all of this. I know I got to keep my head on straight. I'm not going to get the big head. I already know I got to just keep going."