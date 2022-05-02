Isiaih Mosley is the transfer portal's hottest new commodity

When Missouri State’s Isiaih Mosley hit the transfer portal this week, he may have just automatically catapulted to the top of the portal player rankings. In terms of scorers who are ready to hit the ground running from day one, Mosley is right at the top of that list.

The 6-foot-5 wing is a two-time All-MVC performer who averaged 20.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game this past season for the Bears. He also shot 42.7 percent from three on just under five attempts per game.

Rivals spoke with Mosley to get the latest on his budding recruitment, which is coming on top of the pre-draft process.





IN HIS OWN WORDS

What he’s looking for in a school:

“Really just a school that deals with pros. A school that is willing to make their best player run suicides or make their best player get disciplined as much as their worst player. A school that holds everybody accountable. I’m just looking for a good team. A family first team like Missouri State is.

On role at next school:

“I would like to have the ball in my hands, but I’m very much fine and it doesn’t bother me at all if I have to go off of the ball and if I have to do some catch and shoots. When I get into the NBA, that’s not how the game is going to go, so I might as well start learning how to do it. Well, not learning how, but showing people that I can play off the ball as well as when I have the ball in my hands.”

On visits:

“No, I don’t have any visits set up, but I am looking to take some visits.”

On decision timetable:

“My timetable will be after May, but I’m not for sure on that. I can’t really give you a date, but as of right now, if I had to say, it would be after May.”