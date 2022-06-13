Instate 2023 ATH Zakari Tillman talks Top Dawg & His Recruitment

Mississippi State target Zakari Tillman was at Top Dawg camp last Friday and continued to impress the Bulldogs' coaching staff.

In his time at Florence, Zakari Tillman has been found all over the field for his team, using his talents in a variety of ways on both sides of the ball.





Offensively, Tillman is a super reliable WR target that uses his size to physically overpower DBs and that paired with his speed in the open field makes him unstoppable after the catch. Constantly on film, you can find him high pointing the ball in tough-to-reach spots, catching over the top of DBs, and flat-out leading footraces to the endzone.





Defensively, Tillman lines up at LB and DB, and hits like a truck. He has great sideline-to-sideline speed that allows him to pursue the ball carrier with ease no matter where they are located on the field and makes them pay with his powerful tackling capabilities.





After Mississippi State's Top Dawg camp last Friday, we reached out to Tillman to talk about how the camp went, and how his recruitment is shaping up.

At camp, Tillman continued to impress the Bulldogs' staff.

"They were really impressed, I did really good and ran a low 4.7"



With that impressive speed at 6'2 205, it's no wonder why the Bulldogs are trying to add him on the defensive side of the ball.

"They like me at that linebacker-type safety hybrid position"

It's clear that Mississippi State's coaching staff is recruiting Tillman hard, and that his primary recruiters Matt Brock and Tony Hughes have a great relationship.

"We talk a lot, almost every other day"





When asked about a top 5, Tillman expressed that Mississippi State, Southern Miss, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, and Colorado State were the schools that have been impressing him the most, and if Mississippi State can bring him into their 2023 class, they'd be bringing in some great talent to add to their defense.











