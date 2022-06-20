In-state ATH Jaylen Aborom Discusses Mississippi State Commitment

Mississippi State's recruiting momentum for the 2023 class continues as they picked up a commitment from another defensive back prospect when Hattiesburg Oak Grove 3-star ATH Jaylen Aborom announced his pledge to the Bulldogs on Saturday.

The 6'2" 180-pound athlete played both ways as a junior for Oak Grove and was a standout in the defensive backfield racking up 78 tackles, four interceptions, seven pass deflections, three defensive touchdowns, and two forced fumbles. He helped lead Oak Grove to an 11-3 record and an appearance in the 6A Semifinals.

He chose the Bulldogs over offers from Indiana, Memphis, Southern Miss, Louisiana-Lafayette, and Tulane.

Mississippi State extended an offer to the in-state prospect after last weekend's Top Dawg camp, and the Bulldogs were an offer that Aborom had been dreaming about for a while.

"Mississippi State had been my dream school, and I have been working towards getting to this point since little league. I've been working hard for that offer every day with my teammates. My coaches have pushed me, and my parents have been praying and pushing me every day. I was like, why commit somewhere else when I've been working hard to get this offer."

"Coach Tony Hughes blessed me with the offer, and I was so excited that I wanted to hug him."

Aborom was planning to make an official visit to Indiana this past weekend and make his commitment today, but after complications with his flight, he canceled that visit and was ready to make the call for the Bulldogs.

While the versatile Aborom possesses the ability to play a multitude of positions, the plan for the Hattiesburg native is to play safety in the Bulldogs' 3-3-5 defense.

"They see me fitting at roamer safety because of my athletic ability, my quick cuts, my ability to get to a point quickly, and my speed to make an open-field tackle."

Aborom is the third defensive back to make the call for the Bulldogs since the conclusion of Top Dawg camp, joining the likes of LeFlore County's Dante Kelly and Clarksdale's Kelley Jones. Mississippi State now holds seven commitments in the 2023 class, six of which come from within state lines.