Mississippi State freshman Josh Hubbard is no stranger to scoring the basketball.

The Madison-Ridgeland Academy product capped off a storied high school career as the all-time leading scorer in Mississippi history with 4,367 points, breaking a 37-year-old record set by former Mississippi State Bulldog Robert Woodard Sr. Hubbard’s prolific scoring ability has translated smoothly into production at the college level, as he’s leading his Bulldogs with 16.7 points per game nine games into his career.

Hubbard most recently propelled the Bulldogs to a 106-76 route of Tulane at Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta, scoring a game-high 22 points and draining 5/7 three-point attempts. He’s been a microwave off the bench for a Bulldog club that has gone stagnant offensive at times. He’s not afraid to let it fly from deep, but the 5-foot-10 point guard is still strong finishing around the rim.

“It’s just a confidence thing from when I was young,” Hubbard said. “I just built a lot of confidence in my shot, and I just have the same rhythm every time I shoot it. When I get the chance and when I’m open, I just have to let it ride.”

The 107th ranked player in the 2023 recruiting class has quickly turned into one of the top freshmen in college basketball. Hubbard currently ranks #2 among Power Six freshmen with 16.7 points per game, trailing only USC guard Isaiah Collier, the projected #1 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Hubbard’s teammates have taken notice of the boost he’s given the Bulldogs on the offensive end. His scoring ability is one you just don’t see from someone in their first year playing college basketball. He’s got range well past the NBA three-point line while connecting on 41.5% of his attempts from deep and is comfortable making shots off the dribble and off balance.

“Beyond his years. Well beyond his years, and it’s amazing to see,” senior guard Shakeel Moore said. “It’s amazing to have him as my teammate and to watch him go out and compete every night and in practice. It’s nice to see it.”

One of the most impressive aspects of Hubbard’s game is his ability to play within the flow of the offense at such a young age. It’s easy to start forcing shots when heat up, but Hubbard has shown a tendency to take what the defense gives him. After scoring 22 points in the first half against Tulane, the Green Wave defense began to key in on him, so he leaned on his teammates instead.

“When he gets it going like that, it’s fun to have him on your team. Our guys knew it too. They’re trying to find him,” head coach Chris Jans said. “They changed their coverage on him in the second half and rightfully so. But what I was impressed with is he didn’t force it. He made the right reads. They were double teaming off the ball screen, and he was giving it up and playing the right way. He had an excellent game.”

Hubbard’s emergence has led to an intriguing situation regarding Mississippi State’s backcourt. Hubbard, despite being the team’s leading scorer, has served as the Bulldogs’ sixth man all season, backing up point guard Dashawn Davis, who brings value as one of the team’s best passers and on-ball defenders. A competition like that could easily lead to some frustration, but Hubbard has the mindset that Jans is looking for, and that’s to just go out there and win.

“I accept any role that Coach Jans gives me. I just want to help the team anyway that I can,” Hubbard said. “Obviously, we all have roles on this team. To be a great team, we all have to accept it and play our role. Once we all do that, we can be an unbelievable team.”



