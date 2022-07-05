Houston Area small forward Shawn Jones joins State's 2022 class

Mississippi State rounded its roster this evening with the addition of Houston (TX) Shadow Creek 3-star small forward Shawn Jones.

The 6'6" small forward initially committed to Texas State in September but backed off that pledge in April. Jones also held offers from LSU, TCU, Houston, and Rice, among others.

Jones led Shadow Creek to a 29-4 record on the season and a 6A District III Title. He was named First Team All-District and led his team in scoring with 17.6 points per game, shooting 55% from the field and 87% from the free-throw line.

In AAU, Jones played for Oklahoma-based "Team Trae Young" alongside a trio of SEC signees in Noah Shelby, Lee Dort, and Rylen Griffen, and 5-star Baylor commit Ja'Kobe Walter. On the Adidas 3SSB Circuit in 2021, Jones averaged 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest and shot 36.4% from three-point range.

Jones is the third high school recruit that Mississippi State will bring in as he'll join a pair of 3-stars in Clinton (MS) forward Kimani Hamilton and Sipsey Valley (AL) guard Martavious Russell.

State also brings in a haul of five transfers in Oregon State guard and Pac-12 assist leader Dashawn Davis, Albany guard and NEC Defensive Player of the Year Jamel Horton, All-MVC Southeast Missouri guard Eric Reed, Southern Miss power forward Tyler Stevenson, and New Mexico State center Will McNair.