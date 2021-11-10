Hoops add in-state forward Kimani Hamilton
Mississippi State men's basketball coach Ben Howland got some good news ahead of the 2021-22 season opener on Wednesday night with the commitment of Clinton (Ms.) three-star forward Kimani Hamilton...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news