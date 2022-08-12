High three-star QB Chris Parson headed to SEC West
Chris Parson was committed to Florida State, it was his dream school and even up through the Elite 11 this summer the high three-star quarterback talked about his love for the Seminoles.But in June...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news