Mississippi State graduate running back J.J. Jernighan announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Wednesday.
"God has brought me to this special place for a reason and I wouldn't trade my time here for anything. I am very thankful and appreciative of the staff, trainers, teammates, and my coaches for believing in me and pushing me every day to be the best I can both on and off the field."
"The relationships I have built with everyone in the building will last a lifetime and I am forever thankful for that."
"After careful consideration I would like to say that I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Jernighan wrote on Twitter.
Jernighan came to Mississippi State as a walk-on after two years at Copiah-Lincoln C.C. and redshirted the 2020 season. He earned the 3rd string running back spot in 2021 and appeared in all 13 games while rushing for 24 yards and catching 12 passes for 84 yards.
The Amory, Mississippi native was placed on scholarship for the 2022 season. With the emergence of redshirt freshman Simeon Price behind Jo'quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson, Jernighan only appeared in four games and rushed for 31 yards with 4 receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown.