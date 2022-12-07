Mississippi State graduate running back J.J. Jernighan announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Wednesday.

"God has brought me to this special place for a reason and I wouldn't trade my time here for anything. I am very thankful and appreciative of the staff, trainers, teammates, and my coaches for believing in me and pushing me every day to be the best I can both on and off the field."

"The relationships I have built with everyone in the building will last a lifetime and I am forever thankful for that."

"After careful consideration I would like to say that I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Jernighan wrote on Twitter.