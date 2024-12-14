State Edges McNeese 66-63

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — RJ Melendez had a season-high 18 points and Josh Hubbard added 16 to lead No. 25 Mississippi State to a 66-63 win over McNeese State in a neutral-site game on Saturday.

Melendez made two free throws with nine seconds remaining in regulation to give Mississippi State (9-1) a 66-61 lead that it held on to.

Joe Charles led McNeese State (5-5) with 19 points while Sincere Parker finished with 16. Javohn Garcia and Brandon Murray each added 10 points for the Cowboys.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half. McNeese State initially found more success and took a 24-16 lead after a Charles 3-pointer with 3:42 left in the half. But thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from both Hubbard and Claudell Harris, the Bulldogs closed the half on a 13-5 run and it was tied at 29 at halftime.

Takeaways

McNeese State: With the loss, the Cowboys now have more losses (5) this season than they had all of last season. McNeese State finished 30-4 a year ago in its first season under head coach Will Wade.

Mississippi State: For the second straight game, Mississippi State survived a lackluster showing. The Bulldogs barely escaped Prairie View A&M in a 91-84 win on Sunday.

Key moment

The Bulldogs trailed 58-55 with 5:29 left in the second half but used a 7-0 run to grab the lead for good.

Key stat

The Bulldogs outscored McNeese State 20-5 in points off turnovers.

Up next

McNeese State travels to Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday, Dec. 22, and Mississippi State faces Central Michigan on Tuesday in Jackson, Mississippi.