Bulldogs Add FSU QB Transfer Luke Kromenhoek

Mississippi State's quarterback room next fall just got a little fuller.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs added former four-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, who announced his intention via social media to transfer from Florida State. He'll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Kromenhoek played in six games this season for the Seminoles. He completed 44 of 84 passes for 503 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. All three touchdowns were against FCS school Charleston Southern on Nov. 23.

Kromenhoek is expected to compete with redshirt senior Blake Shapen next fall. Shapen played in four games this season before he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against Florida. He announced his intent to return to the Bulldogs last week.

The addition of Kromenhoek also helps offset the loss of freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren, who transferred to LSU Sunday. Van Buren started Mississippi State's final eight games of the season and completed 140 of 256 passes for 1,886 yards, 11 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Kromenhoek, originally from Benedictine Military School (Ga.), was ranked No. 96 in the 2024 Rivals250.