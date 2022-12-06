The three-star was in Starkville this weekend for an official visit and it didn't take long for Pollock to pull the trigger.

Pollock committed to Pitt back in June but decided to re-open his recruitment last week, and the proximity to home helped Mississippi State pull off the flip.

"I had to think realistically if I could see myself in Pittsburgh," Pollock said. "I wanted to stay kind of close to my family, so that was it, really."

Pollock had racked up nearly 30 offers, including North Carolina, NC State, Penn State, and Ole Miss, but he says that Mississippi State was the best fit for him.

"It was really just the best overall fit for me," Pollock said. "As far as distance, the coaches. As far as going to the next level, which has always been a dream of mine. It was overall just the best fit for me, and I've been thinking about it for a minute so there was no point in wasting any more time."

While on his visit, Pollock got to spend some time with junior cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson who told him what it's like to play for Mississippi State and cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath.

"He's a good guy. I felt like I built a good connection with him," Pollock said. "He kept it real with me. He kept telling me about Coach McBath and just the team in general. What it's like and what he likes and doesn't like. He told me that one of the main reasons he joined the team was Coach McBath, so that was good to hear."

Pollock also talked well of his relationships with McBath and head coach Mike Leach.

"He loves me. He loves the way I play," Pollock said of McBath. "We just have a good connection."

"Coach Leach is a very chill guy," Pollock said. "He didn't pressure me at all, which I love. Sometimes when you talk to coaches they try to pressure you to commit, but Coach Leach was chill about it. He was just telling me how he could see me as part of the team."

The 6'1", 180-pound cornerback is the prototype that we've seen in the defensive backfield at Mississippi State with his good size and length. His ability to fit in their defensive scheme is what Mississippi State loves about Pollock.

"They love how I play as far as Cover-2 and Man because they do that a lot, too," Pollock said. "It was just the perfect fit. The scheme fits me perfectly. They love my speed and my ball skills."

Rivals rates Pollock as a high three-star prospect with a 5.7 grade and the #69 cornerback in the country.