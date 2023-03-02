A change in offensive scheme from Mike Leach's Air Raid to Kevin Barbay's balanced attack caused Mississippi State to go hunting for tight ends in the transfer portal. Spivey is the second player the Bulldogs have added at the position, joining former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede .

Former Mississippi State tight end Geor'Quarius Spivey announced his return to Starkville as a graduate transfer after two seasons at TCU.

The 6'5", 245-pound tight end spent three seasons at Mississippi State from 2018-2020. He redshirted his true freshman season and caught three passes for 32 yards under Joe Moorhead in 2019. With Mike Leach at the helm in 2020 he made 11 receptions for 121 yards, but would transfer to TCU that offseason.

The Monroe, LA, native saw limited action in his first year with the Horned Frogs in 2021 catching three passes for nine yards, but took on a more featured role on TCU's National Championship runner-up team this season. Spivey appeared in all 15 games and hauled in 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Mississippi State did not carry a tight end on its roster the past two seasons, and they've completely retooled the position group ahead of spring practice. While the Bulldogs prep for Goede and Spivey's arrival in June, WR Antonio Harmon, OL Malik Ellis and DL Jacarius Clayton are expected to get looks at the position.