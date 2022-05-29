Gautreau Staying in Starkville

When Tulane let go of Head Baseball Coach Travis Jewitt, the immediate thought to fill the job was Tulane alumni and Mississippi State assistant Jake Gautreau, but Gautreau will be staying on the staff in Starkville according to a report by D1Baseball.com.

“I’ve had some great conversations with Tulane and love my alma mater but after talking through it with my wife we agreed the timing just isn’t right," he told D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers.

Gautreau has been with Mississippi State since 2018 serving primarily as a recruiting coordinator and hitting coach, and has helped lead the Bulldogs to a National Championship in 2021, and two more College World Series appearances in 2018 and 2019.

Since Gautreau has been in Starkville, eight former Bulldog position players have been selected in the MLB Draft, including two first rounders in Justin Foscue and Jordan Westburg, and a few more are projected to be selected in the upcoming MLB Draft. Mississippi State has also had a top 20 recruiting class rated by Perfect Game every year since Gautreau has been with State, including 3 ranked inside the Top 10.

Mississippi State has had a scoring offense ranked in the top half of the conference in 4 of Gautreau's 5 seasons, with the only exception being the shortened 2020 season, and have finished in the top 3 in the SEC in scoring twice.

Prior to Mississippi State, Gautreau spent 5 seasons as an assistant at his Alma Mater Tulane. As a player, Gautreau was a First Team All-American infielder and was named Conference USA Player of the Year twice. He posted a .344 batting average as a junior and was drafted with 14th pick of the 2001 MLB Draft by San Diego Padres, and spent seven seasons in the Minor Leagues with the Padres, Indians, and Mets organizations, including four seasons at the AAA level.