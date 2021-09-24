Game Preview: State hosts LSU aiming for first back-to-back wins since '91

So far this year, LSU owns a 2-1 record with a road loss to UCLA and home wins over McNeese State and Central Michigan.

All-time, LSU holds a 75-36 series lead over State. The Bulldogs lit up the Tigers a year ago, 44-34, in Baton Rouge. With a win, Mississippi State would notch back-to-back victories over LSU for the first time since 1990-1991.

Following a controversial loss to Memphis, Mississippi State returns to Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday to open SEC play with the LSU Tigers.

Offensively, the Tigers are averaging 389.3 yards per game (77th nationally) and 36.7 points per game (41st nationally). Opposite most LSU teams of the past, they’ve been very pass-heavy this season with a struggling running game. Their highest rushing total in a single game this season is 125 yards against McNeese State.

They are led by quarterback Max Johnson, who’s completed 70 of his 108 passing attempts for 863 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions. LSU averages 303.7 passing yards per game, which ranks 21st nationally.

The Tigers have a duo of running backs, Corey Kiner and Tyrion Davis-Price. On the year, Kiner has totaled 130 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries; Davis-Price has 72 yards on 27 carries.

A large piece of LSU’s strong passing attack is their receiving corps, led by Kayshon Boutte. He has 20 catches for 223 yards and six scores. Jack Bech has caught 10 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown, while Deion Smith rounds out this talented trio with seven receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

The LSU offense struggled in its first two games against UCLA and McNeese State. They threw the ball for 330 yards and three touchdowns on 26 completions, but their run game was practically non-existent with 49 yards on 25 carries. The Tigers threw for just 180 yards on 21 completions with three touchdowns versus McNeese State. However, they found their stride in last week’s Central Michigan game, completing 27 passes for 400 yards and five touchdowns.

LSU’s lack of a run game leaves little doubt that State will be able to eliminate a possible ground threat, but it will be key to get pressure on Max Johnson and force incompletions and mistakes.

On defense, LSU has been stout. They rank 35th nationally in Total Defense, giving up 298.7 yards per game. They are 63rd nationally in Scoring Defense, giving up 22 points per game.

Despite this, they were prone to giving up big plays in the season opener against UCLA. The Tigers gave up 260 yards on just nine completions (16.3 yards per catch) and 223 rushing yards on 43 attempts. They have responded, however, with good showings against McNeese State and Central Michigan.

Linebacker Damone Clark leads LSU with 26 total tackles, followed up by Major Burns and Micah Baskerville, who have 14 apiece.

Of course, the Tigers are known for their secondary, led by Derek Stingley, Jr. So far this season, he has eight total tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss.

For an offense that hasn’t been able to make many big plays so far this season, it will be interesting to see how Mississippi State approaches this game. Mike Leach has made it known he would like to see Will Rogers throw the ball downfield more often.

It will be extremely important for MSU’s offensive line to handle a stout LSU front seven and give Rogers opportunities to make those throws. If State cannot block LSU, then it will be a long night for the Bulldog offense.

Mississippi State and LSU will kick off from Davis Wade Stadium at 11:00 AM CT on ESPN.