Gabriel Moore has been shining this season and his performance has led to an offer from Mississippi State. The 6-4 235 defensive lineman out of Louisville HS (Louisville, Miss) possesses a lot of strength and length that keeps his opponents on their heels. He's a natural fit for the Bulldogs and can make an early impact in Starkville.

"The offer from Mississippi State feels good," said Gabe Moore. "There's nothing like having an offer from your home state. Growing up as a Mississippi kid that was always a dream."

Moore grew up less than thirty miles from Starkville in Louisville, Mississippi. He's watched a lot of great defensive linemen leave Starkville and succeed at the professional level. He is very familiar with the success Mississippi State has with getting their defensive guys in the trenches to the next level.