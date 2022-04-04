Fristoe Emerging in New Bullpen Role

One of the most challenging situations for any pitcher to face is entering into a tied ballgame with the bases loaded, and that's what Jackson Fristoe was asked to do in the ninth inning yesterday.

Tied at 3-3, Arkansas was 90 feet away from a walk-off win when the sophomore came in with one out. The Hogs were right where they wanted to be in the order with the 2nd and 3rd hitters due up, but Fristoe didn't let the high stakes phase him. A changeup in the dirt got Razorback freshman Peyton Stovall to chase it for a strikeout, and with Arkansas' best hitter Michael Turner at the plate, Fristoe fooled him with a changeup on the inside corner for strike three, getting the Bulldogs out of the jam.

This season has been a wild ride for the Paducah, KY native, having started in the first three midweeks of the year. After allowing nine combined runs in 6.2 total innings against Southern Miss and Texas Tech, Fristoe was demoted to a bullpen role. He pitched some shutout ball in some low leverage situations against Princeton and Binghamton but was thrown into the fire against Georgia in the same position he was in at Arkansas yesterday. This time, it didn't go so well as he allowed the walk-off hit to Georgia shortstop Cole Tate, but he bounced back the next day, striking out the Georgia side in the ninth inning.

Since joining the bullpen, Fristoe has allowed just three earned runs in 11.1 innings, good for an ERA of 2.38, and has lowered his season ERA from 8.44 to 5.32. His breakout performance was last Tuesday at Memphis, pitching three shutout innings with four strikeouts and allowing just one hit.

"Coming out of the pen just gives me a different mindset," said Fristoe after the win at Memphis. "I think it helped me get going a bit."

One thing that Fristoe has improved upon since the start of the season is his velocity. Early on, his fastball was sitting anywhere from 90-92 MPH, but as of late has been touching 95-96, but more importantly, he's keeping the ball down in the zone.

Fristoe's emergence has been much needed for a Mississippi State club that he struggled with injuries and overall depth in the bullpen. Should Fristoe continue to be on his game, he will be a valuable asset down the stretch for the Bulldogs this year.