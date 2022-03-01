Freshman Receiver Jacobi Moore Will Enter the Transfer Portal
This afternoon Mississippi State freshman wide receiver Jacobi Moore announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
"Over the time I spent here I've made Memories and Relationships that will forever be with me."
"To my teammates it was a true blessing to have the Brotherhood and Bond that we created on and off the field as well in Leo Seal."
"With that being said I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining,” said Moore on Twitter.
Moore was a 3-star recruit in the 2021 class and played at Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, MS. During his freshman season with the Bulldogs, Moore took a redshirt season and did not see any action.
As a recruit, the 6'4" receiver held SEC offers from Auburn and Ole Miss, as well as offers from Oregon, Louisiana, Indiana, and Southern Miss.