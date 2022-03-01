 BulldogBlitz - Freshman Receiver Jacobi Moore Will Enter the Transfer Portal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-01 15:50:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Freshman Receiver Jacobi Moore Will Enter the Transfer Portal

Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer

This afternoon Mississippi State freshman wide receiver Jacobi Moore announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

"Over the time I spent here I've made Memories and Relationships that will forever be with me."

"To my teammates it was a true blessing to have the Brotherhood and Bond that we created on and off the field as well in Leo Seal."

"With that being said I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining,” said Moore on Twitter.


Mississippi State Receiver Jacobi Moore
Mississippi State Receiver Jacobi Moore (adidas)

Moore was a 3-star recruit in the 2021 class and played at Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, MS. During his freshman season with the Bulldogs, Moore took a redshirt season and did not see any action.

As a recruit, the 6'4" receiver held SEC offers from Auburn and Ole Miss, as well as offers from Oregon, Louisiana, Indiana, and Southern Miss.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}