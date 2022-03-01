Freshman Receiver Jacobi Moore Will Enter the Transfer Portal

This afternoon Mississippi State freshman wide receiver Jacobi Moore announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

"Over the time I spent here I've made Memories and Relationships that will forever be with me."

"To my teammates it was a true blessing to have the Brotherhood and Bond that we created on and off the field as well in Leo Seal."

"With that being said I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining,” said Moore on Twitter.



