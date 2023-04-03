Freshman forward Kimani Hamilton enters transfer portal
Starkville - Mississippi State freshman forward Kimani Hamilton became the first player to enter the transfer portal for the Bulldogs this offseason on Monday.
The son of former Mississippi State forward Tang Hamilton (1997-01), the younger Hamilton appeared in 11 games for Head Coach Chris Jans and averaged 7.0 minutes in those contests.
The 6'7" forward scored a season-high nine points in an 87-53 loss to Tennessee on January 3rd, making 2/3 three-point attempts. The freshman averaged 2.6 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.6 assists while making 10/26 field goals, 4/13 three-pointers, and 7/9 free throws.
As a recruit, the Clinton (Miss.) High School standout was named Mississippi's Gatorade Player of the Year after leading Clinton to a State Title. A three-star prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals, Clinton signed with Ben Howland's Bulldogs over Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgetown, and Creighton.