Freshman Forward Alden Applewhite Enters the Transfer Portal

Mississippi State lost another piece from the 2022 roster as freshman forward Alden Applewhite announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

"First I would like to thank God, my family, friends, and teammates for supporting me all last year. Also I would like to thank Mississippi State for all the experiences throughout my freshman year."

"With prayers and long discussions with my family I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal and explore all opportunities for my basketball career," he said on Instagram.

The 6'7" forward was a 3-star recruit in the 2021 class out of Compass Prep (AZ). As a freshman with the Bulldogs, the Memphis native appeared in just two games and scored two points.

Applewhite held offers from St. John's, Iowa State, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas A&M, and Xavier as a recruit.

His older brother Andre spent two seasons in the Bulldog program from 2012 to 2014 under head coach Rick Ray before transferring to Toledo.

Applewhite is the fifth scholarship player to enter the transfer portal from Mississippi State's 2022 roster, joining Javian Davis, Camryn Carter, DJ Jeffries, and Derek Fountain.