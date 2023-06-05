One of the top wide receiver prospects in America is back on the market. Four-star North Panola (Miss.) pass catcher JJ Harrell announced that he will be backing off his commitment to Tennessee and re-opening his recruitment.

Harrell initially committed to the Vols in Feburary after his recruiting stock exploded following a breakout junior campaign in the Magnolia State. Tennessee beat out a host of SEC programs for Harrell, providing Josh Heupel with another signature recruiting win.

However, Harrell has continued to take visits and listen to pitches from other programs, most notably in-state rivals Mississippi State and Ole Miss. The two schools have made the blue chip prospect a top priority for their 2024 classes.