Four-star WR JJ Harrell decommits from Tennessee, re-opens recruitment
One of the top wide receiver prospects in America is back on the market. Four-star North Panola (Miss.) pass catcher JJ Harrell announced that he will be backing off his commitment to Tennessee and re-opening his recruitment.
Harrell initially committed to the Vols in Feburary after his recruiting stock exploded following a breakout junior campaign in the Magnolia State. Tennessee beat out a host of SEC programs for Harrell, providing Josh Heupel with another signature recruiting win.
However, Harrell has continued to take visits and listen to pitches from other programs, most notably in-state rivals Mississippi State and Ole Miss. The two schools have made the blue chip prospect a top priority for their 2024 classes.
At 6-2 and 175 pounds, Harrell features a good frame to pair with high-end athleticism and game-changing ability. The four-star shines on the basketball court and displays impressive leaping ability in both sports in addition to smooth route running ability.
The attention now turns to the next steps in Harrell's recruitment. Both in-state programs are in strong position to potentially capitalize on this development. However, the door is now open for the likes of Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, and others to strike, too.
"I want to open my recruitment back up and give myself a chance to make sure I'm making the right decision for my future," Harrell said.
Rivals ranks JJ Harrell as the No. 65 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He is the No. 3 recruit in Mississippi and the No. 10 wide receiver nationally. The decommitment sets the stage for an eventful summer for the four-star pass catcher.