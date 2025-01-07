Bulldogs Add WR Transfer Markus Allen

The NCAA Transfer Portal keeps churning for Mississippi State. On Tuesday, it snagged another addition.

Wide receiver Markus Allen announced on social media he plans to transfer to the Bulldogs from Eastern Michigan. He officially visited Starkville Monday and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Allen played just one season for the Eagles, last fall. He finished with 43 catches for 651 yards and three touchdowns as a junior.

Allen spent the 2023 season at Butler Community College (Kans.). He began his college career at Wisconsin, where he redshirted the 2021 season after three games. He had three catches for 65 yards. As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Allen had seven catches for 91 yards and a touchdown in six games, before he transferred to Butler.

Originally from Northmont High School (OH), Allen was a member of the 2021 recruiting class. He was ranked No. 247 in the Rivals250.