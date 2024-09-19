Four-Star Tyler Lockhart Commits to State

It's been a week of significant recruiting wins for Mississippi State. The latest came on Thursday morning.

Winona (Miss.) four-star linebacker Tyler Lockhart announced via social media that he's committed to the Bulldogs. He visited last weekend and plans to be on hand Saturday.

Lockhart, No. 179 in the 2025 Rivals250, has been back and forth between Mississippi State and Auburn and officially visited both schools in June. He committed to the Tigers in May, but decommitted in late June. Lockhart also was on hand at Auburn's season-opener.

"I want schools with a great atmosphere," Lockhart previously told Rivals.com. "A place where I can get a great education and a defense that can help me get to the next level. Lastly, I must feel the love of the coaching staff, who want me on their roster."

Lockhart is commitment No. 19 for the Bulldogs in the 2025 recruiting class. He's their fourth four-star get, along with quarterback Kamario Taylor, offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr. and running back Geron Johnson, but Lockhart is the lone one on defense.

Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on Lockhart's latest decision, as well as what it means for Mississippi State.