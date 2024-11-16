Four-Star Tee Bartlett Commits to Bulldogs

The 2025 class keeps reaping rewards for coach Chris Jans and Mississippi State.

On Friday night, the Bulldogs got another big addition. Coronado (Nev.) four-star center Tee Bartlett gave them his commitment. He's ranked No. 83 in the 2025 Rivals150.

Bartlett chose Mississippi State out of a double-digit scholarship offer list that also includes Illinois, Washington, Miami, Utah and Xavier. The Bulldogs offered a scholarship in August of last year.

Mississippi State's 20205 haul now includes three four-star commitments, one three-star and is currently ranked No. 9 nationally.

Bartlett joins a loaded class that also consists of four-star center Jamarion Davis-Fleming, four-star guard King Grace and three-star forward Cameren Paul.

Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on Bartlett's decision and what it means for the Bulldogs.