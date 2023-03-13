"We didn't expect the news to happen," Hubbard said. "We're not too mad about the situation. We felt that State was a good move as well."

The four-star point guard from Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.) initially signed with Ole Miss in the early signing period, but was released from his letter of intent two weeks ago when Rebels head coach Kermit Davis was relieved of his duties. After talking it over with his family, Hubbard decided that Mississippi State would be where he'll continue his basketball career.

Hubbard heavily considered Mississippi State the first go-around, having taken official visits to Starkville during his junior and senior years. He previously held a top six of Mississippi State, Ole Miss, USC, Houston, Seton Hall, and Xavier.

During his recruitment, Hubbard had built a great relationship with Head Coach Chris Jans and assistant George Brooks, and the continued respect combined with the success the Bulldogs have had on the court this year is what sold him on Mississippi State.

"Me and my family made a decision for State because we felt like it was a great move," Hubbard said. "Coach Jans the head coach we had built a great relationship with earlier last year when he got the job. The love was still there and the respect was still there. Nothing really changed. Coach Brooks had built a relationship for four years since my ninth-grade year, and he's believed in me and trusted me all these years."

The 5’10” point guard scored his 4,275th point earlier this season to set the Magnolia State record held by former Mississippi State guard Robert Woodard Sr. since 1987, and Hubbard is thankful for the opportunities God has presented him with."

"This season has been fun. To play with the group of guys for our senior year, and to do it the way we did, I wouldn't change a thing," Hubbard said. "The scoring record was a God given moment. He blessed me to get the opportunity and achieve it"

Mississippi State is a team that has struggled with its outside shooting, and Jans needed to get some guards like Hubbard to help take the next step.

"If you watch their games you can see they're struggling a little bit from the outside. When he recruited me he felt like I could help a little bit on the scoring side of things," Hubbard said. "I feel that way too. I just want to be a part of what they're building and add what I can to the team."

Hubbard is the 5th piece of Mississippi State's 2023 recruiting class, joining Juco prospects Trey Fort and Jaquan Scott, small forward Adrian Myers, and center Gai Chol. He ranks as the #110 prospect in the 2023 class and the #26 point guard.