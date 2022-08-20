Four-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant backed off his two-month long pledge to Utah on Saturday and re-opened his commitment. The decision to decommit from the Utes comes on the heels of picking up offers from Pac-12 powers Oregon and USC this month.

Bryant has ascended into four-star status on Rivals.com. He has showcased the ability to play all over the defensive front, leading to programs stretching from the Deep South to the West Coast offering.

Rivals.com caught up with Bryant after his decommitment to see where things stand now heading into what could be a busy fall.

*****