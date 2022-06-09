Four-star DB Kaleb Cost previews Saturday commitment

On Mississippi State: "Obviously, Mississippi State being an SEC school, they’ve had some struggles in past years, but they stand out to me because the simple fact that they’re an SEC school. They’re not a powerhouse, but they show a lot of love. They’re one of the schools that first started recruiting me. They’ve been showing love ever since. Coach (Mike) Leach, Coach (Darcel McBath, Cornerbacks), Coach (Matt Brock, linebackers) and everybody, they still show love to this day. That gravitated me towards them."

On UCF: "They’re building something special over there. They really did set the standard. They’ve got something real special coming up in the next couple years. Coach (Gus) Malzahn, he’s starting to recruit a lot of the top guys in the Class of ’23, trying to build a great class. Coach Addison Williams (Das), Coach (Travis Williams, DC), Malzahn, they’re all showing love to me as well. I really appreciate that, it stands out to me. Obviously another factor is they’re moving to the Big 12."

On Georgia Tech: "We go way back. Ever since I camped there, they were one of the first teams to start recruiting me as well. Obviously it’s the hometown state and right up the road. It’s real close to home. My mom likes it, my family likes it. They show love, Coach (Geoff) Collins, Coach Travares Tillman (defensive backs), everybody, Coach (Mike Daniels, running backs), they really do show love. They’re also working to build something special over there. People sleep on them, but they’re got something special going on."

On North Carolina: "For one, the official was great. They treated me like I was family. They welcomed my family to Chapel Hill like we were their own. They showed love. They’re also building something big over there. They’re looking to improve on what they’ve been doing recently. Coach (Mack) Brown, Coach (Charlton Warren, DBs) Coach Dre Bly (CBs), Coach (Gene) Chizik, everybody. They just had a recent coaching change in the defense with Coach Chizik and Coach Warren coming, They’re the masterminds in the defense. They’re looking to improve their defense in the next couple years. That’s real big on their part. They’re also building something special."

On Pittsburgh: "The thing about Pittsburgh is it’s far, but Coach (Pat) Narduzzi, Coach (Archie Collins, secondary), Coach (Cory Sanders, safeties), ever since they’ve been recruiting me they’ve been interested in everything I was doing. They’re doing a lot down there at Pittsburgh with recruiting and prestige and everything. Recently when I took a visit down there, an unofficial, they had me actually walk through the plays and teaching me a lot on a visit. I have a mind of what they’re doing. I like their scheme, I like how they do things. Coach Narduzzi is also all about family. I like that as well."