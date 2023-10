Mississippi State’s 2024 recruiting class took a major hit on Sunday as Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove four-star cornerback P.J. Woodland backed off his pledge to the Bulldogs. Woodland, who Rivals ranks as the #8 prospect in Mississippi, committed to Mississippi State back in June over offers from LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss among others.

“I would like to thank Mississippi State and the entire community for the love and support you've shown me. As you all know, I have been committed to Mississippi State since June 2023, and it was my full intention to play in front of you all at Davis Wade Stadium. God has another plan. Due to unforeseen circumstances, I am reopening my recruitment,” Woodland said on X.