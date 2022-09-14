The initial 2025 Rivals100 has been dropped, and a handful of prospects out of the Magnolia State landed inside the rankings. Four Mississippi recruits were included. Here is a breakdown of those that made the list. ***** INITIAL 2025 RANKINGS: Gorney goes position-by-position ***** CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board *****

Top Dog

Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County wide receiver Caleb Cunningham leads the way in the state of Mississippi for the 2025 class. The 6-3, 180-pound pass catcher is a multi-sport athlete that also shines with above-the-rim athleticism on the basketball court. Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Memphis are the first three to offer. ***

Defensive Stopper

Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove defensive lineman Andrew Maddox lands inside the top-100 for good reason. He is a massive defender at 6-4 and 263 pounds, and his father played in the NFL. Additionally, his older brother, Anthony Maddox Jr., is a 2024 quarterback with an Alabama offer. The state of Mississippi has a strong track record of producing high-level defensive linemen, and Maddox looks to be next. Alabama, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas, and Texas A&M are among the double-digit programs to offer. ***

Versatile Defender

Lake Cormorant (Miss.) athlete Jarcoby Hopson is a versatile playmaker that can thrive all over the defense. Hopson has the ability to shine at safety, linebacker, or in a hybrid role. His older brother, Jarnorris Hopson, is a wide receiver for Mike Leach at Mississippi State. Texas A&M is a program that has emerged as an early contender in Hopson's recruitment as several will be in the mix. ***

Young Gunslinger

Madison (Miss.) St. Joseph Catholic quarterback Emile Picarella makes his debut in the 2025 Rivals100 after an impressive freshman campaign and strong showings in camp and 7-on-7 settings during the offseason. Picarella is an impressive young signal caller that displays good mechanics and accuracy. Both SEC in-state programs have offered, as have Oregon and Oklahoma State. ***

Others to keep an eye on

2025 is shaping up to be an impressive year in the state of Mississippi for quarterbacks. Lucedale (Miss.) George County passer Deuce Knight is a highly intriguing signal caller that possesses a ton of upside behind center. He can beat you with his legs and has a strong arm with a 6-4, 185-pound build. Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Indiana have offered, and Knight was on the Mississippi State campus for the Bulldogs' season-opener. Knight looks set for a strong sophomore season in the Magnolia State. ***