Forwards DJ Jeffries and Derek Fountain Enter the Transfer Portal

This evening Mississippi State saw two more players off the 2021-22 roster put their names into the NCAA transfer portal as forwards D.J. Jeffries and Derek Fountain are the newest additions.

D.J. Jeffries spent his first two college seasons with Memphis where he averaged 10.3 points on 47.1% shooting and 4.8 rebounds before transferring to Mississippi State last off-season. In his lone season in Starkville, the 6'7" Olive Branch native saw a dip in production averaging 8.9 points on 42.3% shooting and 4.2 rebounds.

Jeffries was a rated as a Top 50 prospect in the 2019 class and held offers from Kentucky, Kansas, Ole Miss, and Alabama among others.

As a freshman out of Holly Springs, MS Derek Fountain showed some promise in the 2020-21 season starting 10 games and averaging 5.4 points on 19.7 minutes per game, but saw his playing time decrease to 8.4 minutes as as sophomore and scored just 1.8 points per game.

Fountain was as a 3-star recruit in the 2020 class and held offers from Southern Miss, Grand Canyon, and Fresno State.

Mississippi State has now had four players enter the transfer portal this off-season, joining freshman guard Camryn Carter and junior center Javian Davis. Chris Jans will look add to their six open spots via the transfer portal and has already filled two of them picking up Oregon State guard Dashawn Davis and New Mexico State center Will McNair Jr.