Benardrick McKinney was one of the best defensive players to come through Starkville in quite some time. In three seasons as a starter, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound linebacker accumulated 243 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

As a result of that success at Mississippi State, McKinney was then drafted by the Houston Texans in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft (No. 43 overall). Now, it looks like the Tunica (Miss.) native will be staying in Houston for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Texans signed McKinney to a five-year extension on Thursday: