Emmanuel Forbes had a historic season at cornerback for Mississippi State but unfortunately his trophy case will be empty. The junior from Grenada, Mississippi, tied for the nation's lead with six interceptions and led all players with three pick-sixes. Despite that, Forbes was not named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe award, given to the top defensive back in college football. "Thankful for making the Jim Thorpe Award semifinals but it's all politics and I'm happy about the year I had. Hail Damn State!" Forbes wrote on Twitter. Three cornerbacks were selected as finalists over Forbes in Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU), Clark Phillips (Utah), and Devon Witherspoon (Illinois). These names may not be familiar to SEC fans, so I took a deep dive into the stats to see if the voters got it right. The first thing I looked at was the counting stats. Of course, we all know Forbes was a ballhawk, as he was tied with Phillips for six interceptions to lead the FBS. However, Forbes was better with the ball in his hands as he took three to the house this season to Phillips' two, and he set the SEC and FBS record for six in his career.

Counting Stats Stat: Forbes Hodges-Tomlinson Phillips Witherspoon Tackles 39 40 23 41 TFL 1 2 2 2.5 PBU 9 10 5 14 FF 0 1 0 0 INT 6* 3 6* 3 TD 3 0 2 0 Blocked kick 1 0 0 0

Witherspoon appeared to be the best against the run leading the group in tackles and TFLs, but ultimately what you do in coverage is more important, and he led the group with 14 pass breakups. While the counting stats are nice, the advanced stats are really what paint the picture. That's where Witherspoon separates himself from the group, and it's easy to see why he had the highest PFF grade. Witherspoon was lockdown, allowing the least amount of receptions and yards of the group, and did not surrender a single touchdown on the season. Witherspoon also had the lowest passer rating allowed, but Forbes certainly has a case to be made.

Advanced Stats Stat: Forbes Hodges-Tomlinson Phillips Witherspoon Targets 52 68 62 64 Receptions allowed 26 26 39 22 Completion % allowed 50% 38.2% 62.9% 34.4% Yards allowed 242 318 434 206 Yards per reception allowed 9.3 12.2 11.1 9.4 Touchdowns allowed 3 1 4 0 Passer rating when targeted 42.8 40.0 65.6 24.6 PFF Grade 86.0 76.7 85.5 91.6

Forbes had the 2nd least amount of yards allowed and was tied for 2nd in receptions. He was also targeted the least, which shows how afraid teams were to throw his way. Forbes and Hodges-Tomlinson were pretty similar, as they both surrendered the same amount of receptions. However, Forbes was better at limiting big plays as he held his opponents to 9.3 yards per catch, the best of the group, to Hodges-Tomlinson's 12.2. Hodges-Tomlinson was better at keeping his opponents out of the endzone, allowing one touchdown to Forbes' three, but I'd argue that Forbes' ability to create offense with his defense was more beneficial to his team. The real head-scratcher of the group was Clark Phillips. The Utah cornerback, by far, allowed the most receptions and yards, and allowed the highest completion percentage. He also gave up the most touchdowns, and you can't make the ballhawk argument with him here since Forbes was tied with him in interceptions with more touchdowns.



Nov 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) celebrates a win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. (Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)