Every year the Conerly Trophy is presented to the best college football player in Mississippi, and this year has seen two players at Mississippi State and Ole Miss have seasons both worthy of the award. Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins are both having All-American-type seasons for their respective schools, making it a difficult decision for the voters this year. It's the most stacked nominee group since 2018 when Mississippi State defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons won the award over Ole Miss receiver A.J. Brown. Simmons dominated the trenches that season with 63 tackles and 18 tackles for loss, while Brown led the SEC in receiving with 1,320 yards. Both went on to be drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2019 and have had fantastic starts to their NFL careers, being named to their first Pro Bowls in 2021. It gets you excited about what the future brings for both Forbes and Judkins, who are both having record-breaking seasons.

Oct 22, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Emmanuel Forbes (13) warms up before a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. (Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

Forbes is tied for the FBS lead this season with six interceptions, and he leads the nation this season with three defensive touchdowns. It's no surprise to those who have watched Forbes since his freshman year at Mississippi State, and the junior set the SEC and FBS record with his 6th career pick-six on Saturday against East Tennessee State. The Grenada, Mississippi native has 14 interceptions in his three-year career, and his six this season are tied for a school record. He's not just a ballhawk either, as the advanced numbers show how great he's been in single coverage. Forbes has been so lockdown that he'd only been targeted 17 times in single coverage entering Saturday's game, and he had allowed just one catch and picked off the QB four times for a passer rating of 0.00. The 6'0" cornerback is certainly in the conversion for the Jim Thorpe award, given to the nation's best defensive back, and with how great Judkins has been at Ole Miss, there's a possibility that Forbes takes home the Thorpe but not the Conerly. It's wild to think about, but even wilder is the fact that it would be the first time this scenario played out. Mississippi State cornerback Johnthan Banks won the Thorpe award in 2012 with a four interceptions season, but Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace won the Conerly after putting up 30 touchdowns and over 3,000 yards of offense.

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) in the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports (Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports)