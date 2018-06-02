Ticker
Florida lineman commits to Mississippi State

Vernon Bailey • BulldogBlitz.com
Mississippi State is having quite the day with a basketball transfer, a huge win in the NCAA baseball tournament and three football commitments. The latest commitment comes from Pensacola, Fl lineman Darius Washington.

The rising senior held nearly 20 offers when he chose to commit to the Bulldogs.

Rivals ranks Washington as a 5.6 three-star prospect at offensive tackle.

