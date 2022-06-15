Five potential risers in Mississippi for next Rivals250 update

Tabias Hinton is a prospect that just missed out on the Rivals250; however, the Hattiesburg (Miss.) standout did elevate to four-star status in the latest update. Hinton is a freakishly athletic defender with impressive length and movement ability. He has played all over the field on the prep level -- along the defensive line, at linebacker, and even at tight end -- and is just scratching the surface of his sky-high ceiling. Mississippi State, Colorado, Michigan, and West Virginia are among those on the offer sheet, with the Bulldogs in best position to land his commitment. *****

Caleb Bryant makes his Rivals debut as a high three-star prospect, just on the cusp of being a four-star recruit. Bryant is a versatile defender that has played on the edge and inside at Vicksburg (Miss.) and is a rising defensive line talent. Miami, Mississippi State, and Missouri are some of the notables after the Magnolia State recruit. Bryant has set his first official visit to Utah, which is coming up this weekend. *****

Speaking of the Utes, Oxford (Miss.) quarterback Mack Howard is a big part of Utah's class. The 6-3 passer moved into Oxford after lighting it up at Columbus (Miss.) Heritage Academy. He has the opportunity to showcase his ability against 6A talent at a program that regularly churns out FBS talent. Howard has the potential to rise in the fall. *****

Brayson Hubbard is turning heads in summer camps, as he has displayed his impressive athleticism and playmaking ability in front of college coaches. Hubbard plays quarterback at Ocean Springs (Miss.), but he projects best as either a wide receiver or defensive back on the next level. Alabama recently offered as a DB, while Mississippi State extended an offer to play receiver in the Air Raid for Mike Leach. It's worth noting that Hubbard is committed to play college baseball at Southern Miss. He is a legit athlete that has a real opportunity to soar in the next rankings update. *****