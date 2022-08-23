Five Bulldogs named Preseason All-SEC by Coaches
This afternoon the SEC announced the All-SEC Teams voted on by the coaches, and five Mississippi State Bulldogs were featured.
Headlining the Mississippi State players is junior cornerback Emmanuel Forbes who was named to the Second Team. The Grenada, MS, native has built a reputation as one of the best ball hawks in the country, with eight interceptions to his name in his first two seasons in Starkville. Forbes is also physical in the run game and has racked up 104 tackles over the past two seasons.
After Forbes, four Bulldogs were named to the third team in junior wide receiver Jaden Walley, senior defensive tackle Cameron Young, senior defensive end Jordan Davis, and senior outside linebacker Tyrus Wheat.
Jaden Walley has been nothing but productive since stepping on campus in 2020. The 6'0" slot receiver has accumulated over 600 yards in each of his first two seasons and could be poised for an even bigger year in 2022.
Cameron Young burst onto the scene as one of the top defensive tackles in the SEC in 2021, leading all Mississippi State defensive linemen in tackles with 53. The 315-pounder has a nose for the football and helped lead the Bulldogs to the 12th-best rushing defense in the country last season.
Former Copiah-Lincoln C.C. standout Jordan Davis flashed his potential in 2020, which led many to believe a breakout season was coming in 2021. That, unfortunately, didn't end up happening as Davis tore his ACL during training camp, but the 6'4" 270-pound defensive end is back fully healthy and ready to compete. The Memphis native will get to take on his hometown Tigers in his first game back, where he'll add a pass-rushing ability that was greatly missed on the Bulldog defensive line last fall.
Tyrus Wheat has been a force at SAM linebacker in Zach Arnett's 3-3-5 defense the past two seasons and has earned respect from SEC coaches as one of the most versatile linebackers in the conference. Wheat led Mississippi State with six sacks last season while also adding on 46 tackles and nine TFLs.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB - Bryce Young, Alabama
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL - Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL - O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Defense
DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL - Derick Hall, Auburn
DL - BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL - Byron Young, Tennessee
LB - Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB - Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB - Kelee Ringo, Georgia*
DB - Cam Smith, South Carolina*
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas*
Special Teams
PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB - Hendon Hooker, Tennessee*
QB - Stetson Bennett, Georgia*
RB - Devon Achane, Texas A&M
RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama
WR - Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
TE - Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL - Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL - Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL - Javon Foster, Missouri
C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Defense
DL - Colby Wooden, Auburn
DL - Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
DL - Ali Gaye, LSU
DL - Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida*
DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M*
LB - Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB - Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama
DB - Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
DB - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
Special Teams
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
THIRD TEAM
Offense
QB - Will Levis, Kentucky*
RB - Jabari Small, Tennessee
RB - Zach Evans, Ole Miss
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia*
WR - Josh Vann, South Carolina*
WR - Jaden Walley, Mississippi State*
WR - Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky*
TE - Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL - Javion Cohen, Alabama
OL - Jeremy James, Ole Miss
OL - Tyler Steen, Alabama*
OL - Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M*
C - Bryce Foster, Texas A&M
AP - Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Defense
DL - Jordan Davis, Mississippi State
DL - D.J. Dale, Alabama
DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama*
DL - Jordan Burch, South Carolina*
DL - Jaquelin Roy, LSU*
DL - Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss*
DL - Cameron Young, Mississippi State*
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
LB - Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt*
LB - Jacquez Jones, Kentucky*
LB - Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State*
LB - DeAndre Square, Kentucky*
DB - Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
DB - AJ Finley, Ole Miss
DB - Brian Branch, Alabama
DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama*
DB - Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri*
DB - Trey Dean III, Florida*
Special Teams
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
RS - JoJo Earle, Alabama
* denotes ties (ties are not broken)