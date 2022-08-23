Five Bulldogs named Preseason All-SEC by Coaches

This afternoon the SEC announced the All-SEC Teams voted on by the coaches, and five Mississippi State Bulldogs were featured.

Headlining the Mississippi State players is junior cornerback Emmanuel Forbes who was named to the Second Team. The Grenada, MS, native has built a reputation as one of the best ball hawks in the country, with eight interceptions to his name in his first two seasons in Starkville. Forbes is also physical in the run game and has racked up 104 tackles over the past two seasons.

After Forbes, four Bulldogs were named to the third team in junior wide receiver Jaden Walley, senior defensive tackle Cameron Young, senior defensive end Jordan Davis, and senior outside linebacker Tyrus Wheat.

Jaden Walley has been nothing but productive since stepping on campus in 2020. The 6'0" slot receiver has accumulated over 600 yards in each of his first two seasons and could be poised for an even bigger year in 2022.

Cameron Young burst onto the scene as one of the top defensive tackles in the SEC in 2021, leading all Mississippi State defensive linemen in tackles with 53. The 315-pounder has a nose for the football and helped lead the Bulldogs to the 12th-best rushing defense in the country last season.

Former Copiah-Lincoln C.C. standout Jordan Davis flashed his potential in 2020, which led many to believe a breakout season was coming in 2021. That, unfortunately, didn't end up happening as Davis tore his ACL during training camp, but the 6'4" 270-pound defensive end is back fully healthy and ready to compete. The Memphis native will get to take on his hometown Tigers in his first game back, where he'll add a pass-rushing ability that was greatly missed on the Bulldog defensive line last fall.

Tyrus Wheat has been a force at SAM linebacker in Zach Arnett's 3-3-5 defense the past two seasons and has earned respect from SEC coaches as one of the most versatile linebackers in the conference. Wheat led Mississippi State with six sacks last season while also adding on 46 tackles and nine TFLs.





FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB - Bryce Young, Alabama

RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL - Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL - O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M





Defense

DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL - Derick Hall, Auburn

DL - BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL - Byron Young, Tennessee

LB - Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB - Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB - Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB - Kelee Ringo, Georgia*

DB - Cam Smith, South Carolina*

DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas*





Special Teams

PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M









SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB - Hendon Hooker, Tennessee*

QB - Stetson Bennett, Georgia*

RB - Devon Achane, Texas A&M

RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama

WR - Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE - Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL - Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL - Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL - Javon Foster, Missouri

C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama





Defense

DL - Colby Wooden, Auburn

DL - Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL - Ali Gaye, LSU

DL - Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida*

DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M*

LB - Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB - Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama

DB - Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

DB - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama





Special Teams

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn

RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia









THIRD TEAM

Offense

QB - Will Levis, Kentucky*

RB - Jabari Small, Tennessee

RB - Zach Evans, Ole Miss

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia*

WR - Josh Vann, South Carolina*

WR - Jaden Walley, Mississippi State*

WR - Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky*

TE - Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL - Javion Cohen, Alabama

OL - Jeremy James, Ole Miss

OL - Tyler Steen, Alabama*

OL - Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M*

C - Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

AP - Devon Achane, Texas A&M





Defense

DL - Jordan Davis, Mississippi State

DL - D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama*

DL - Jordan Burch, South Carolina*

DL - Jaquelin Roy, LSU*

DL - Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss*

DL - Cameron Young, Mississippi State*

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

LB - Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt*

LB - Jacquez Jones, Kentucky*

LB - Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State*

LB - DeAndre Square, Kentucky*

DB - Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB - AJ Finley, Ole Miss

DB - Brian Branch, Alabama

DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama*

DB - Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri*

DB - Trey Dean III, Florida*





Special Teams

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

RS - JoJo Earle, Alabama





* denotes ties (ties are not broken)