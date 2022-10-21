Fall Baseball Scrimmage Stats, Game 2: Mississippi State 4, Alabama 0
Mississippi State: 4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors
SS David Mershon: 2-4, 2 singles, 1 RBI, 1 stolen base, 1 strikeout
DH Colton Ledbetter: 0-3, 1 walk
3B Slate Alford: 1-3, 1 single, 1 walk, 1 run
1B Luke Hancock: 1-3, 1 single, 1 walk, 1 run, 1 strikeout
CF Dakota Jordan: 0-3, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts
RF Bryce Chance: 0-2, 2 walks, reached on error
LF Connor Hujsak: 0-4, 2 strikeouts
C Ross Highfill: 1-3, 1 single, 1 HBP, 1 RBI, 1 run
2B Wil Hoyle IV: 0-1, 2 HBPs, 1 run, 1 strikeout
Scoring plays:
4th: Highfill single to right field, Hancock scores
5th: Chance reached on E4, Alford scores, Chance advances to 2nd
6th: Highfill scores on wild pitch
6th: Mershon singles to left, Hoyle scores, Mershon out at 2nd
RHP Landon Gartman: 2 IP, 2 K, 2 BB, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER
LHP Pico Kohn 1 IP, 2 K, 0 BB, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER
RHP Tyson Hardin: 1 IP, 2 K, 0 BB, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER
RHP Colby Holcombe: 1 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER
RHP Logan Forsythe: 1 IP, 1 K, 0 BB, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER
LHP Tyler Davis: 1 IP, 2 K, 0 BB, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER
Alabama: 0 runs, 0 hits, 2 errors
Colby Shelton: 0-3, 1 strikeout
Tommy Seidl: 0-3, 3 strikeouts
William Hamiter: 0-3, 2 strikeouts
Dominic Tamez: 0-2, 1 walk
Will Hodo: 0-3, 2 strikeouts
Max Williams: 0-3, 1 strikeout
Will Portera: 0-1, 1 walk
Luke Williams: 0-1, 1 HBP, 1 strikeout
RHP Luke Holman: 2 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER
RHP Brock Blatter: 2 IP, 3 K, 3 BB, 1 HBP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER
RHP Kade Woods: 1 IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER
RHP Gavin Jones: 1 IP, 0 K, 0 BB, 2 HBP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER
LHP Jake Leger: 1 IP, 0 K, 0 BB, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER