Mississippi State: 4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors

SS David Mershon: 2-4, 2 singles, 1 RBI, 1 stolen base, 1 strikeout

DH Colton Ledbetter: 0-3, 1 walk

3B Slate Alford: 1-3, 1 single, 1 walk, 1 run

1B Luke Hancock: 1-3, 1 single, 1 walk, 1 run, 1 strikeout

CF Dakota Jordan: 0-3, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

RF Bryce Chance: 0-2, 2 walks, reached on error

LF Connor Hujsak: 0-4, 2 strikeouts

C Ross Highfill: 1-3, 1 single, 1 HBP, 1 RBI, 1 run

2B Wil Hoyle IV: 0-1, 2 HBPs, 1 run, 1 strikeout





Scoring plays:

4th: Highfill single to right field, Hancock scores

5th: Chance reached on E4, Alford scores, Chance advances to 2nd

6th: Highfill scores on wild pitch

6th: Mershon singles to left, Hoyle scores, Mershon out at 2nd





RHP Landon Gartman: 2 IP, 2 K, 2 BB, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER

LHP Pico Kohn 1 IP, 2 K, 0 BB, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER

RHP Tyson Hardin: 1 IP, 2 K, 0 BB, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER

RHP Colby Holcombe: 1 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER

RHP Logan Forsythe: 1 IP, 1 K, 0 BB, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER

LHP Tyler Davis: 1 IP, 2 K, 0 BB, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER





Alabama: 0 runs, 0 hits, 2 errors

Colby Shelton: 0-3, 1 strikeout

Tommy Seidl: 0-3, 3 strikeouts

William Hamiter: 0-3, 2 strikeouts

Dominic Tamez: 0-2, 1 walk

Will Hodo: 0-3, 2 strikeouts

Max Williams: 0-3, 1 strikeout

Will Portera: 0-1, 1 walk

Luke Williams: 0-1, 1 HBP, 1 strikeout





RHP Luke Holman: 2 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER

RHP Brock Blatter: 2 IP, 3 K, 3 BB, 1 HBP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER

RHP Kade Woods: 1 IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER

RHP Gavin Jones: 1 IP, 0 K, 0 BB, 2 HBP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER

LHP Jake Leger: 1 IP, 0 K, 0 BB, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER



