Eye-catchers from Day 1 of Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game practice

MOBILE, Ala. -- The 2024 edition of the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game week got underway on Tuesday night as blue-chip talent from both states took the field before arriving on college campuses nationwide. Rivals will be live on-site with daily updates from practices throughout the week, which will with the annual contest, which will kick off at noon CT on Saturday, December 14 from Hancock Whitney Stadium on South Alabama's campus. Eye-catchers from Day 1 of All-Star practice were headlined by several Auburn signees, including Jared Smith and Malik Autry. Here's more from Rivals National Recruiting Analysts John Garcia, Jr. and Sam Spiegelman:

FOUR-STAR DE JARED SMITH - AUBURN SIGNEE

Jared Smith enjoyed an absolutely dominant senior season for Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High School flying off the edge. That theme continued for the blue-chipper during Day 1 of Alabama-Mississippi All-Star practice. The lengthy EDGE defender is explosive off the ball and his length and wingspan is a problem for opposing offenses. At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Smith is a dangerous pass-catcher with the reach to impact plays even if he can't sack the quarterback. We saw on several occasions Smith provide pressure off the edge and completely derail the offense's plans.

FOUR-STAR RB ANTHONY ROGERS - OHIO STATE SIGNEE

Anthony Rogers showed up wearing No. 22 and got us thinking of a former dual-threat back sporting the number in Dexter McCluster. It's not just that the Ohio State signee is a legitimate threat out of the backfield with speed and shiftiness to his name, but it's the fact that an offensive coordinator could line him up there permanently and get by. Rogers made the most second and third-level plays of any Team Alabama player during the first impression. As a ball carrier, he is smooth in and out of his cuts and maintains a low center of gravity through the wash. Rogers also looked to be in great shape following the season, too.

FOUR-STAR DL MALIK AUTRY - AUBURN SIGNEE

Malik Autry has the tools to be a difference-maker in the trenches with his unique blend of athleticism and power in a 6-foot-6, 320-pound frame. The four-star Auburn signee pops off the ball and is a handful to contain. Autry is able to generate a pass rush from the middle of the defensive line and has a knack for creating chaos behind the line of scrimmage. We saw Autry stuff the run and make several splash play during Day 1 of action.

FOUR-STAR LB TYLER LOCKHART - MISSISSIPPI STATE SIGNEE

Tyler Lockhart is a true speed-rusher capable of getting after the quarterback from the edge or second level of the defense. The Mississippi State signee out of Winona (Miss.) High School forced the issue flying around the edge. The four-star outside linebacker is a jolt with immense closing speed and a knack for disrupting offensive rhythm. During Day 1 of action, Lockhart played at a pace different from several of his peers.

FOUR-STAR OL MICAH DEBOSE - ALABAMA SIGNEE

Micah Debose showed up relatively trim in his frame and worked an active first night of drills among the state's best. The Alabama signee has experience up and down the offensive line and he looked comfortable in both tackle and guard alignments to kick off his all-star circuit. Debose flashes good footwork and redirection skill at the point of contact and also worked with high energy on Tuesday.

FOUR-STAR QB KJ LACEY - TEXAS SIGNEE

KC Lacey was smooth and operated in cruise control during Day 1 of Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game practice. The four-star Texas signee capped his historic run at Saraland (Ala.) High with 10,985 career passing yards, including 3,044 yards passing with 40 touchdowns as a senior. Lacey has fantastic command of his offense, which was on display on Tuesday night. Lacey is poised sifting through reads, making good decisions, and consistently delivering accurate passes at various levels of the field.

FOUR-STAR ATH DERICK SMITH - AUBURN SIGNEE

Derick Smith made plays on both sides of the ball during his run at Selma (Ala.) Southside High. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder passed the eye test seeing reps at wide receiver for the Alabama All-Star team. Smith made a ton of vertical plays for his high school offense and looked comfortable catching passes downfield outside the numbers and also in the middle of the field on Tuesday. Smith was able to come away with a few contested catches and in a swollen frame, the four-star playmaker heading to Auburn is a threat to make things happen with the ball in space, too.

FOUR-STAR OL MAL WALDREP - ALABAMA SIGNEE

Mal Waldrep may have had the best look and performance among offensive linemen on Tuesday. Another in-state win for Alabama, the Phenix City (Ala.) Central star is strong with his leverage and comes out of his stance with purpose on both ends of the line. Waldrep worked mostly tackle reps on Tuesday but looks like he is plenty broad enough to handle interior duty at the next level if need be. The swing line prospect is more valuable than ever and that future feels more believable for the senior in looking at his prospects in Tuscaloosa.

FOUR-STAR OL TYLER MILLER - LSU SIGNEE

Tyler Miller is one of the most intriguing prospects at a premium position in this 2025 cycle. The four-star offensive tackle from Laurel (Miss.) High School is built with an NFL frame -- at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds -- with an athletic profile to match. Miller plays with outstanding leverage and has immense power and good technique to contain an array of different pass-rushers. Miller is physically dominant and can pave running lanes with ease. During Day 1 of practices, the LSU signee from the Sip was superb in pass protection.

THREE-STAR PK EVAN NOEL - FLORIDA SIGNEE