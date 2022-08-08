Eric Mele, Jeff Phelps, and Jason Washington talk Day 3 of Training Camp

Mele: Really good, a lot of competitiveness. That’s the biggest thing. You look for who you can throw in the fire and compete. A bunch of guys are doing that. The best thing about kickoff yesterday was we were kicking balls out of the end zone. It really doesn’t matter who’s on the field after that. Really good job by the young guys so far.

Question: You have a good mixture of older players and younger guys in kickoffs and punts. What have your thoughts been there?

Mele: He’s been doing a good job as well. Looks good holding the football as well. He’s added that to the repertoire. Adding some hang time to his punts, which is definitely a positive there. He’s like everybody, every day just getting a little bit better.

Mele: I like his compact kicking style. Good pop on the football. Consistent throughout his career, that’s the biggest thing. An older guy with a great mindset. Great teammate. He’s done a great job for us, so far.

Mele: A work in progress at this point. Developing and improving every day. Just trying to stack reps and improve the consistency. Today was a little better than yesterday, which is good. We saw more field goals go through the pipes, snaps were a little sharper, holds, same thing. So everyday just working on consistency and getting better.

To Jeff Phelps





Question: A lot of depth this year on your defensive front. How are your veterans responding to this kind of being a money year for them?

Phelps: They're responding well. Obviously, on the first day of the pads and we saw some good things, saw some things they've got to improve on, but they're bringing great leadership, and they're working on their details. They know the defense. It's the same defense they've been running the last two years, so there's a familiarity with that, and now they can focus on their details as far as pass rushing and defending the run plays.





Question: Do you think you guys have been able to stack depth on the defensive line?

Phelps: No question. With some position changes that we did with Coach (Zach) Arnett and getting the pieces of the puzzle where we needed to be through recruiting, we got some guys in that have been able to get some experience. We got some good depth, we've got to stay healthy, and that's the same as everybody, but we got to stay healthy, and I think we'll be good to go.





Question: What's it like having Jordan Davis back?

Phelps: It's outstanding. He brings a lot of energy to the position. He's a big, physical, strong guy. He's still learning because he obviously missed all of last year, but he's right on schedule. We feel good about where he's at, and hopefully, we can keep going in the right direction.





Question: What have you seen from freshmen like Kalvin Dinkins and Trevion Williams?

Phelps: A lot of good things. Kalvin Dinkins is a very strong, physical guy. Trevion is a very athletic guy. Donterry Russell is a speed guy, and Jacarius Clayton was obviously here in the spring. They're a good-looking group, and so during the first couple of practices, I filtered them into the team segments with the third group to get a couple of plays here and there. Today I actually put all three of them in at the same time to kind of see how that would look, and they didn't do too bad, so we'll kind of continue to progress and see what they can continue to do and see if one of them might be able to help us out this fall.





Question: Is it easy to have those guys just focus on technique right now since they're already physically gifted?

Phelps: No question. Obviously, right now, we give credit to Coach Tyson Brown and his staff because they've had them all summer, and they're the ones that get them ready for fall camp. We kind of joked around and talked about it being like a relay race and on the track handing the baton off. I always say I got to make sure I don't drop the baton as they hand it off to me, so they did a great job with the guys. Got them bigger. Got them stronger. Got them faster, and now we're starting to see that on the field.





Question: You seem to have a lot of versatility and are able to move guys around.

Phelps: Guys at the SAM position come down and be part of the defensive line from time to time. Sherman Timbs has done a great job because if there are injuries, he can put his hand in the dirt and play defensive end for us, so we're very fortunate in that. You get guys that are athletes, and then you start to piece them into the puzzle, and then they have to do and learn in case something happens, you can switch guys over and continue to move forward.





Question: How different has Deonte Anderson looked coming to camp this year?

Phelps: There's a big difference, and obviously, the first year coming in, he had to grow a little bit, had to get a little bit stronger. He worked hard all last year doing that. He really had a good spring, and we started to see some really good things out of him as far as what he could potentially bring to the table. He's really picking up where he left off, and I hope he can be the x-factor that guy that kind of steps in behind the scene, a little bit of an unknown that makes some big-time plays for us.





Question: It seems like De'Monte Russell is finally healthy. What's been the difference for him in the last year or so?

Phelps: Really just being able to be out there on the field and getting those reps. He got some playing time last year, so anytime you can get in the game and get a little bit of a taste of what SEC Football is all about, it's going to build your confidence. Going into the offseason, when you step into that weight room, you know exactly what you got to do as far as getting the work done because all the other teams in the conference are going to be putting in the work as well. He's done a great job in the spring and a great job over the summer. You're starting to see a lot of the physicalness that he brings to the table, the athleticism he brings to the table, and he still has his speed.





Question: Does it change the way you coach when you have guys with lots of experience?

Phelps: Without a doubt. Especially the older guys that have been in the system, they understand the drills. They're with each other all summer, and so they really help to get the young guys up to speed when they arrive on campus, and so now we can work on those details with the older guys, and we can really work on the fundamentals with the young guys to try to speed them up as fast as possible. It's a great thing to have those older guys providing that leadership.





Question: How does facing the Air Raid every day help prepare your defense?

Phelps: We definitely get to pass rush a lot, so we get a chance to work on that. But really, the motions, the speed, all those things that go into the offense and how they play. It's good on good, and that's the way you're going to get better. Our offensive line, they run the ball for one of their plays, and we have to match up with them and battle them in the trenches. Iron sharpens iron, and it definitely helps us out, and hopefully, we're getting the chance to help them out as well.



