Emmanuel Forbes named Preseason All-SEC, State predicted 6th in the West
Atlanta- The predictions are in, and Mississippi State will look to surpass expectations again in 2022.
The preseason poll, voted on by the media that covered SEC Media Days this week, predicted the Bulldogs to finish 6th in the West, ahead of only Auburn. Mississippi State shattered those expectations in 2021, as they were predicted to last place in the West but ended up finishing 4th.
This year's schedule will be much more difficult for Mike Leach's squad, as they'll trade in a cross-divisional game with Vanderbilt for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Additionally, junior cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team. The Grenada, MS, native has been a starter since he stepped on campus in Starkville and has eight interceptions to his name the past two seasons, but his best attribute might be his tackling, as he's racked up 104 tackles in his career.
Forbes will look to be the next Mississippi State defender to make the NFL next spring, and he's been projected in the first round in some mock drafts. He could benefit from taking fewer risks in coverage but his excellent athleticism, ball skills, and tackling make him one of the best defensive backs in the SEC.
Here is how the media voted for the order of finish and All-SEC Teams:
EAST
1. Georgia (172)
2. Kentucky (4)
3. Tennessee (1)
4. Florida
5. South Carolina (3)
6. Missouri
7. Vanderbilt (1)
WEST
1. Alabama (177)
2. Texas A&M (3)
3. Arkansas (1)
4. Ole Miss
5. LSU
7. Auburn
SEC CHAMPION
2. Georgia (18)
3. South Carolina (3)
5. Vanderbilt (1)
5. Texas A&M (1)
FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC OFFENSE
QB - Bryce Young, Alabama
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL - Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL - O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
RB - Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
WR - Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
TE - Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL - Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
OL - Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL - Javion Cohen, Alabama
C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
THIRD TEAM OFFENSE
QB – Will Levis, Kentucky
RB - Zach Evans, Ole Miss
RB - Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Josh Vann, South Carolina
TE - Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL - Tyler Steen, Alabama
OL - Javon Foster, Missouri
*OL - Jeremy James, Ole Miss
*OL - Kendall Randolph, Alabama
C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee
* - Indicates a tie
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL - BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL - Derick Hall, Auburn
DL - Byron Young, Tennessee
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB - Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB - Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB - Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL - Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
DL - D.J. Dale, Alabama
DL - Ali Gaye, LSU
DL - Colby Wooden, Auburn
LB - Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB - Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina
DB - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB - Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
THIRD TEAM DEFENSE
DL - Gervon Dexter, Florida
DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL - Maason Smith, LSU
DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB - Trey Dean III, Florida
DB - Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS
P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
SECOND TEAM SPECIALISTS
P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Devon Achane, Texas A&M
THIRD TEAM SPECIALISTS
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri
RS - JoJo Earle, Alabama
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M