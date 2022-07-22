Emmanuel Forbes named Preseason All-SEC, State predicted 6th in the West

Atlanta- The predictions are in, and Mississippi State will look to surpass expectations again in 2022.

The preseason poll, voted on by the media that covered SEC Media Days this week, predicted the Bulldogs to finish 6th in the West, ahead of only Auburn. Mississippi State shattered those expectations in 2021, as they were predicted to last place in the West but ended up finishing 4th.

This year's schedule will be much more difficult for Mike Leach's squad, as they'll trade in a cross-divisional game with Vanderbilt for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Additionally, junior cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team. The Grenada, MS, native has been a starter since he stepped on campus in Starkville and has eight interceptions to his name the past two seasons, but his best attribute might be his tackling, as he's racked up 104 tackles in his career.

Forbes will look to be the next Mississippi State defender to make the NFL next spring, and he's been projected in the first round in some mock drafts. He could benefit from taking fewer risks in coverage but his excellent athleticism, ball skills, and tackling make him one of the best defensive backs in the SEC.

Here is how the media voted for the order of finish and All-SEC Teams:

EAST

1. Georgia (172)

2. Kentucky (4)

3. Tennessee (1)

4. Florida

5. South Carolina (3)

6. Missouri

7. Vanderbilt (1)





WEST

1. Alabama (177)

2. Texas A&M (3)

3. Arkansas (1)

4. Ole Miss

5. LSU

6. Mississippi State

7. Auburn





SEC CHAMPION

1. Alabama (158)

2. Georgia (18)

3. South Carolina (3)

5. Vanderbilt (1)

5. Texas A&M (1)





FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC OFFENSE

QB - Bryce Young, Alabama

RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL - Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL - O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas





SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB - Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR - Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE - Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL - Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL - Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL - Javion Cohen, Alabama

C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia





THIRD TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Will Levis, Kentucky

RB - Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB - Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Josh Vann, South Carolina

TE - Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL - Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL - Javon Foster, Missouri

*OL - Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL - Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee

* - Indicates a tie





FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL - BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL - Derick Hall, Auburn

DL - Byron Young, Tennessee

LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB - Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB - Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB - Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB - Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas





SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL - Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL - D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL - Ali Gaye, LSU

DL - Colby Wooden, Auburn

LB - Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB - Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB - Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State





THIRD TEAM DEFENSE

DL - Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL - Maason Smith, LSU

DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB - Trey Dean III, Florida

DB - Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama





FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS

P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama





SECOND TEAM SPECIALISTS

P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Devon Achane, Texas A&M





THIRD TEAM SPECIALISTS

P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri

RS - JoJo Earle, Alabama

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M



