Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. made a name for himself over the past three seasons in Starkville, and now the FBS' all-time leader in pick-sixes has aspirations of hearing his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft.

For most prospects, the road to the draft begins in Indianapolis at the NFL combine, and that was no different for the 2022 Second Team All-American. Forbes impressed scouts last month with a 4.35-second forty-yard dash, 37.5" vertical jump, and 10'11" broad jump, and his 88 combine score ranked 2nd among all cornerback participants.

Forbes has all the tools to be one of the top cornerbacks selected on Draft Day, but the one knock on the Grenada, Mississippi native is his size. Forbes measured in with an above-average height for the cornerback position at 6'1", but he's been knocked for weighing in at a slender 166-pounds, about 27-pounds lighter than the average NFL corner.

"I tried to weigh in at 170-175 at the combine but it just didn't happen," Forbes said.

Forbes has continued to work over the past month and had another chance to showcase his skills in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams at Mississippi State's Pro Day yesterday. He didn't run the forty, but after weighing it at 170 lbs., Forbes said he felt good going through defensive back drills.

"I felt good and normal out there today," Forbes said. "I feel like I can put the weight on."

Teams across the league are showing rabid interest in the potential first-round draft pick. The Patriots, Eagles, Cowboys and Steelers have talked to him a lot, and he has Top-30 visits set up with the Cowboys, Eagles, Patriots, Lions, Titans, Ravens and Vikings.

"I've talked to almost every team but I've talked to the Patriots, Eagles, Cowboys and Steelers a lot," Forbes said. "They're very interested in me. I just need to keep gaining weight and see what happens on draft day."

The draft process can be stressful, but Forbes has people who can lean on to make it go smoothly. Former Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., who put together a good rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, has reminded his former teammate to enjoy the process. Bulldog cornerback coach Darcel McBath played five seasons in the NFL and has helped prepare Forbes for the next level.

"He just tells me to enjoy it. He told me to not take it for granted and to keep doing what I am doing," Forbes said of Emerson

"I always trusted what he said and listened to him," he said of McBath. "Being coached by him, he taught me the right way and he taught me how to do things. I appreciate that a lot."

Forbes is confident that his abilities can translate to the next level, and his track record speaks for itself. The junior cornerback intercepted six passes with three pick-sixes this season and allowed only 284 yards on 31 receptions in 12 games and 430 coverage snaps. When Forbes was asked if he was the best cornerback in the Draft, he was sure with his answer.

"Yes. 110%," Forbes said. "A lot of teams try to knock me for my weight. I feel like if teams don't pick me because of my weight, it is a mistake, honestly."

The NFL Draft is now less than a month away, beginning Thursday, April 27th. It's a lot different than when Forbes was being recruited in high school and got to pick which school he wanted to attend and play for.

"Honestly, I just control what I can control. Whoever picks me up will get a great player and a great person," Forbes said. "It is going to be a relief, honestly. I know there is still work to do and I still have to work to get to where I want to be."

Forbes has worked hard to be in this position, and when does here his name called, it's going to be an exciting moment.

"Just excited. It is something I always worked hard for and it is coming true," Forbes "It really hasn't hit me yet. It probably won't hit me until I get drafted. But I am really just enjoying the process."