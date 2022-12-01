The end of an era.

This evening Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes announced his intentions to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"First, I would like to thank God, as without him, none of this would be possible. Second, I would like to thank my family and friends, for they have motivated me beyond measure. I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for molding me into the player and man I am today. Last, I would like to thank all the Bulldog fans for taking me in and treating me like family."

"Deciding to play for Mississippi State has been one of the best decisions I have ever made. I have grown off the field just as much as I have developed on it. I've had the opportunity to play for some of the best coaches anybody can ask for. After talking with my family coaches, I'm excited to announce that I will be forgoing my senior year and entering the 2023 NFL Draft," Forbes wrote on Twitter.

The junior leaves the legacy as one of the best defensive backs to ever suit up in the maroon and white.

The Grenada, Mississippi native finishes his college career as the FBS all-time leader with six career interceptions returned for touchdowns. He's totaled 14 interceptions in his career and tied a Mississippi State record with six during the 2022 season.

He took the SEC by storm as a true freshman in 2020, leading all freshmen with five interceptions on the season and he followed it up with three more picks as a sophomore in 2021.

The 6'0" cornerback was named an AP Midseason First Team All-American this year and will likely be named an All-American at the end of the season. Forbes was able to eliminate half the field with his stout coverage, being targeted only 52 times in 11 games and allowed just 242 yards and a 42.8 passer rating.

Forbes now looks to be the next great defensive back to come out of Mississippi State, following the likes of Darius Slay Jr., Cameron Dantzler, and Martin Emerson.

The mock drafts project Forbes to go anywhere from the late first round to the second round of the NFL Draft. If Forbes does get selected in the first round, it will make back-to-back years with a Mississippi State first-round selection, as Charles Cross was chosen ninth overall last year and would be the seventh first-round pick since 2011.