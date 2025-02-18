Emanuel Tucker Commits to Bulldogs

Mississippi State added a big piece for its 2026 class on Tuesday.

New Albany (Miss.) three-star defensive end Emanuel Tucker announced on social media that he's on board with the Bulldogs. He out of a scholarship offer list that also included Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU and Auburn. There were more than a dozen in total.

It's unclear which side of the ball Tucker will play on for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have discussed him as a right tackle, as well as a strongside defensive end.

A dual-sport athlete, Tucker also plays basketball.

Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on Tucker's addition.