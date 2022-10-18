6-foot-7 Woodstock (Va.) Massanutten Military Academy 2023 small forward Adrian Myers committed to Mississippi State this afternoon, he announced on Twitter.

Myers' commitment comes quickly after he made an official visit to Mississippi State last weekend.

A former Rhode Island commit, Myers reopened his recruitment back in September and chose the Bulldogs over offers from George Mason, Hampton, and New Mexico State.

As a junior for Massanutten Military Academy, Myers averaged 16 points, seven rebounds, and three assists and helped his team to a 22-5 record. This summer Myers competed for DC Premier on the Under Armour circuit and put up 13.2 points and 7.6 rebounds during the championship event in Chicago while leading his team to a 5-2 record.



Myers is the second player to commit to Mississippi State this month, as Howard (Tex.) J.C. shooting guard Lerenzo Fort III announced his pledge to the Bulldogs last week. He also joins Salt Lake (Utah) C.C. forward Jaquan Scott and Greenforest Christian (Ga.) center Gai Chol.



