DL Darron Reed Stays in SEC, Transfers to State

Mississippi State added another piece for the 2025 season who didn't have to leave the SEC.

On Thursday, defensive lineman Darron Reed announced he plans to transfer to the Bulldogs from Auburn. He'll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Reed played in two games this season for the Tigers, against Alabama A&M and Louisiana-Monroe, but did not log any statistics. He redshirted last season, but did play in Auburn's loss to Maryland in the Music City Bowl. He did not log a statistic in that game, either.

Reed was a four-star player in the 2023 recruiting class from Carver (Ga.). He was ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 30 strongside defensive end nationally and No. 35 player in Georgia.