Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson has been an impact player for the Bulldogs since he arrived on campus in 2020, and the junior has a lot on his plate this season balancing family and football.

Dillon Jr. was born last month, and it has changed his outlook on the game.

"I've got a chip on my shoulder, man," said Johnson. "I've got to do it for my child, my family.

That chip on his shoulder showed in Mississippi State's season opener. Mississippi State ran the ball 34 times, and the Greenville (Miss.) native totaled 106 yards from scrimmage on 14 carries and six receptions. Graduate linebacker Jett Johnson said that Dillon played with "that dad strength" after the game on Saturday.

"Jett always says that," said Johnson.

"Coach Leach says that if it's working, we're going to keep going with it, we're going to keep doing it. We're getting five yards a pop, or we're just hot, you know if the o-line is moving guys and we're making the right cuts and making the right reads, we're gonna continue to run the ball," said Johnson.

This week the Bulldogs will travel out west to take on Arizona, and it's going to be a different environment compared to what Mississippi State is used to in the South.

"I think it's gonna be fun, man. It's gonna be a new environment. You know, my first time playing out at a PAC-12 in their type of environment, so it's gonna be fun," said Johnson.

"They're a good team. They played great versus San Diego State. We just got to come out there and play like we're supposed to," said Johnson.

The 1,500-mile trip to Tucson won't only be difficult football-wise, but it'll be the first time that Johnson is away from his son.

"I always get sad when I'm away from my baby. I'm just so used to being with him. I'm so used to being around him and stuff like that," said Johnson.

The balance of being a father, playing football, and being a student has been something different from what his teammates have to do.

“I’m running back home, man. I got to go be with my baby. He’s a little crybaby still, but I’m used to it now. I’m getting used to it,” said Johnson.

Dillon Jr. will be in attendance when his dad and his teammates take in Bowling Green in three weeks

“I already got him a jersey. You know, number 23. He’s gonna be at the fourth game. He wasn’t able to come out just yet. He’s not gonna be outside. He’s gonna be in the box because it’s loud and stuff. We’re gonna have those ear things for his ears and all that, but it’s gonna be fun, said Johnson.







