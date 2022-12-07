"Since I am not very tough, and Leach is glad I am leaving, I will be entering the transfer portal with the hopes of finding a more fit playing environment for me," Johnson said in a post on Twitter.

Johnson had been a big part of the Mississippi State backfield the past three seasons splitting snaps with fellow junior Jo'quavious Marks, and he had some interesting comments when announcing his departure.

What went wrong between Johnson and Head Coach Mike Leach is currently unknown, but it is very shocking as less than two weeks ago Johnson helped Mississippi State earn an Egg Bowl victory over Ole Miss as he picked up 119 yards from scrimmage in the 24-22 win.

Johnson had been a productive player during his three seasons at Mississippi State. He saw action as a freshman making 51 carries for 225 yards and four touchdowns with 36 receptions for 157 yards.

The Greenville, Mississippi native saw increased action as a sophomore with 89 carries for 485 yards and four touchdowns with 65 receptions for 422 yards and a touchdown. The 6'0", 215-pound running back stayed consistent in the running game as a junior with 89 carries for 488 yards and three touchdowns and added 48 receptions for 285 yards.

Johnson will have two years of eligibility remaining. He is the eighth scholarship player to enter the transfer portal from Mississippi State, all of which have come from the offensive side of the ball. He joins QB Daniel Greek, RBs Ke'Travion Hargrove and J.J. Jernighan, WRs Rara Thomas and Scoobie Ford, and OLs Reed Buys and Gabe Cavazos.

Mississippi State is going to have to go dive into the portal for some offensive weapons as Johnson along with WR Rara Thomas were to of their most productive players. The Bulldogs also lose receivers Caleb Ducking, Austin Williams, and Jamire Calvin to graduation, so the Mississippi State offense may have a very different look in 2023.