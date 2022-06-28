Diamond Dogs add New Orleans All-Southland 2nd Baseman Amani Larry

Mississippi State went out and grabbed a major piece for the middle infield through the transfer portal this afternoon when former New Orleans 2nd baseman Amani Larry announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

The Bossier City, LA, native was an All-Southland First Team selection as a sophomore this past season and was named the Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year. Larry served as the Privateers' 2-hole hitter throughout the season and posted a .370 batting average, .477 on-base percentage, 1.055 OPS, and nine home runs with 56 RBIs in 258 plate appearances. He also possesses a good eye at the plate, having drawn 32 walks and striking out just 29 times.

The top competition has unphased Larry as he batted .353 in his eight games against Power-5 opponents, including going 7-16 with nine RBIs in a 3-game series with National Runner-Up Oklahoma. Larry also tacked on 26 multi-hit games.

The 5'11" 190-pound 2nd baseman is more than just a hitter as he's made his impact felt on the basepaths and in the field as he converted 16 of his 21 stolen base attempts and held a .987 fielding percentage, the highest of any Southland player with at least 100 assists.

Prior to New Orleans, Larry spent two years at East Central (MS) C.C., and after the shortened 2020 season, he dominated in 2021 with a .400 batting average, .518 on-base percentage, and 26 stolen bases in 47 games.

The past two seasons for the Bulldogs have seen transfers hold down the 2nd base position. Jacksonville's Scotty Dubrule helped earn Mississippi State its first National Title in 2021, and Mercer's RJ Yeager dominated with a 2nd Team All-American season for the Diamond Dogs in 2022. Now, Larry will look to fill those shoes and could be a prime candidate to bat at the top of the order.

Mississippi State has seen eleven players enter the transfer portal this offseason, and they've been able to replace them with some high-impact players as Amani Larry will join Samford outfielder Colton Ledbetter, Memphis RHP Landon Gartman, and Ball State RHP Nate Dohm.